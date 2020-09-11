Roberto Castro hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Castro finished his round in 150th at 4 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Castro got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Castro to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Castro reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Castro had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Castro to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Castro had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Castro to 3 over for the round.

At the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Castro got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Castro to 3 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Castro's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Castro got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Castro to 5 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Castro reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Castro to 4 over for the round.