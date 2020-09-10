In his first round at the Safeway Open, Robert Streb hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 88th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.

Streb got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Streb's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Streb hit his 87 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.

At the 240-yard par-3 second, Streb hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Streb hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Streb to even for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Streb's his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.