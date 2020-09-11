-
Robby Shelton shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Robby Shelton hit 3 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 116th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.
At the 424-yard par-4 third, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Shelton chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.
