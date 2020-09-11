-
Rob Oppenheim shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Rob Oppenheim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 21st at 4 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
Oppenheim got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oppenheim to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Oppenheim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Oppenheim's 139 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Oppenheim hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Oppenheim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oppenheim to 4 under for the round.
