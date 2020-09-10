-
Ricky Barnes shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ricky Barnes hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Barnes finished his round tied for 18th at 3 under Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under, and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Barnes had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 240-yard par-3 second, Barnes missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Barnes to even-par for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Barnes's 116 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Barnes chipped in his fourth shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.
