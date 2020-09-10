-
Rhein Gibson shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Rhein Gibson hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gibson finished his round tied for 100th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Andy Zhang, Scott Harrington, Tom Hoge, and Akshay Bhatia are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a 211 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 12th, Gibson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.
Gibson got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Gibson's 166 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Gibson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Gibson's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Gibson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.
