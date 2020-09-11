Rafael Campos hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Campos finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Cameron Percy, Sam Burns, and Russell Knox are tied for 1st at 9 under; Bo Hoag is in 4th at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 5th at 7 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Campos had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Campos to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Campos had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Campos to even for the round.

Campos missed the green on his first shot on the 189-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Campos's 133 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to 2 under for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Campos's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Campos had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Campos to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Campos reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campos to 3 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Campos's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.