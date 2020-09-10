In his first round at the Safeway Open, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 66th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 6 under; and Stewart Cink and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Cabrera Bello hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 first, Cabrera Bello got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cabrera Bello chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 3 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.