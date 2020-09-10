-
Phil Mickelson comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Phil Mickelson’s tight approach yields birdie at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Phil Mickelson lands his 134-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Phil Mickelson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Mickelson finished his round tied for 38th at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Phil Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Phil Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Mickelson had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 third, Mickelson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to even-par for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
