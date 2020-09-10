-
Peter Uihlein putts himself to an even-par first round of the Safeway Open
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Peter Uihlein hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Uihlein finished his round tied for 68th at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Harrington, Akshay Bhatia, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 third, Peter Uihlein's 133 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Peter Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.
Uihlein got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Uihlein hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Uihlein to even-par for the round.
