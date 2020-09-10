Peter Malnati hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 46th at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Harrington and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 227 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 10th, Malnati chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Malnati's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Malnati had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to even for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to even-par for the round.

At the 240-yard par-3 second, Malnati hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.