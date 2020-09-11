-
Peter Kuest shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Peter Kuest hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kuest finished his day tied for 149th at 4 over; Cameron Percy, Sam Burns, and Russell Knox are tied for 1st at 9 under; Bo Hoag is in 4th at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 5th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Kuest had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuest to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Kuest had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuest to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kuest reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
Kuest got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuest to 2 over for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Kuest chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuest to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Kuest had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kuest to 4 over for the round.
