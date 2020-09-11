-
Patton Kizzire shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Patton Kizzire hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 96th at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bo Hoag, Pat Perez, and Brendan Steele are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kizzire had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Kizzire's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Kizzire's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.
