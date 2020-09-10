-
Patrick Rodgers putts well in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers uses tight approach to set up birdie at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Patrick Rodgers hits his 70-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Patrick Rodgers hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Harrington and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Patrick Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Rodgers hit his 70 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.
