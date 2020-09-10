Pat Perez hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free. Perez finished his round tied for 4th at 7 under with Bo Hoag and Brendan Steele; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; and Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Pat Perez had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pat Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Perez's 114 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Perez had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 6 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 7 under for the round.