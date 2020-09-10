  • Pat Perez delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the first at the Safeway Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Pat Perez sinks a 24-foot putt to close with birdie at the par-5 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Pat Perez drains 24-footer for birdie at Safeway Open

    In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Pat Perez sinks a 24-foot putt to close with birdie at the par-5 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.