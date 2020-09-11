-
6-over 78 by Parker McLachlin in first round of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Parker McLachlin hit 2 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. McLachlin finished his round tied for 155th at 6 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.
McLachlin got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McLachlin to 1 over for the round.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, McLachlin's tee shot went 204 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, McLachlin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McLachlin to 3 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, McLachlin got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McLachlin to 6 over for the round.
