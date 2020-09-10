In his first round at the Safeway Open, Nick Watney hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 63rd at even par Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under, and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Watney's 124 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Watney hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watney at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Watney had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Watney hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Watney to even for the round.

At the 240-yard par-3 second, Watney hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watney to even-par for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Watney's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to even for the round.