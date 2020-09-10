In his first round at the Safeway Open, Nelson Ledesma hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ledesma finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Andy Zhang, Scott Harrington, Akshay Bhatia, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Ledesma's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Ledesma's 142 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to even-par for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Ledesma chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Ledesma reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Ledesma chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ledesma to 4 under for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 14th, Ledesma's tee shot went 284 yards to the native area, his second shot went 64 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 134 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Ledesma to 3 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Ledesma's tee shot went 183 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Ledesma had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ledesma to 3 under for the round.