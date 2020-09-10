-
Nate Lashley shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Nate Lashley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 143rd at 3 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bo Hoag and Brendan Steele are tied for 4th at 7 under.
At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Lashley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 189-yard par-3 15th, Lashley missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lashley to 1 over for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Lashley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lashley to 4 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 3 over for the round.
