In his first round at the Safeway Open, MJ Daffue hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his day tied for 82nd at 1 under; Cameron Percy, Sam Burns, and Russell Knox are tied for 1st at 9 under; Bo Hoag is in 4th at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 5th at 7 under.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Daffue's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Daffue had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daffue to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Daffue hit an approach shot from 260 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Daffue had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.

Daffue had a fantastic chip-in on the 212-yard par-3 seventh. His tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 15 yards to the left rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.

Daffue got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 1 under for the round.