Michael Kim hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 150th at 4 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bo Hoag and Brendan Steele are tied for 4th at 7 under.

Kim hit his tee shot 258 yards to the fairway bunker on the 422-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Kim had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Kim's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Kim's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kim hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Kim to 4 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Kim's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kim's 99 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 over for the round.