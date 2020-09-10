In his first round at the Safeway Open, Michael Gligic hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his round tied for 35th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Andy Zhang, Scott Harrington, Akshay Bhatia, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Gligic got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Gligic his second shot went 30 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 25 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Gligic chipped in his third shot from 17 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Gligic to even for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Gligic chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gligic chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Gligic's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.