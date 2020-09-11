-
Michael Gellerman putts well in round one of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Gellerman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gellerman finished his round tied for 35th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Michael Gellerman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Michael Gellerman to 1 over for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gellerman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to even for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Gellerman hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Gellerman had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Gellerman hit his 90 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gellerman to 3 under for the round.
