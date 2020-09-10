-
Maverick McNealy putts well in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Maverick McNealy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his round tied for 11th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Stewart Cink is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Maverick McNealy's his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, McNealy had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to even for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 18th, McNealy chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
