Matthew NeSmith hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at even for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 51st at even par Russell Knox is in 1st at 8 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under, and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 189-yard par-3 15th green, NeSmith suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put NeSmith at 2 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, NeSmith had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 240-yard par-3 green second, NeSmith suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, NeSmith's 172 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.