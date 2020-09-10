Matt Every hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Every finished his round tied for 66th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Stewart Cink is in 4th at 5 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 first, Every chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Every's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Every had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Every reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to even for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Every hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.