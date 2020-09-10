Martin Trainer hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Trainer finished his round tied for 83rd at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bo Hoag, Pat Perez, and Brendan Steele are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, Martin Trainer missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Martin Trainer to even for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Trainer's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Trainer had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Trainer's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Trainer's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.