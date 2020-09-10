Martin Laird hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Harrington, Akshay Bhatia, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Laird's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Laird hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Laird had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

At the 571-yard par-5 16th, Laird got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 2 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Laird to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Laird's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.