Martin Laird shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 10, 2020
Highlights
Best of: bunker shots at the Safeway Open
Incredible hole-outs and great shots from the bunkers during the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa (North) in Napa, California.
Martin Laird hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Harrington, Akshay Bhatia, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, Laird's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Laird hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to even for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Laird had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.
At the 571-yard par-5 16th, Laird got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 2 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Laird to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Laird's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.
