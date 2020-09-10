  • Martin Laird shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Safeway Open

  • Incredible hole-outs and great shots from the bunkers during the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa (North) in Napa, California.
    Highlights

    Best of: bunker shots at the Safeway Open

    Incredible hole-outs and great shots from the bunkers during the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa (North) in Napa, California.