Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Mark Hubbard in the first round at the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Mark Hubbard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hubbard finished his round tied for 5th at 4 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Stewart Cink is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Mark Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Hubbard hit his 93 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Hubbard hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Hubbard's 141 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.
