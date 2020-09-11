-
Mark Anderson putts well in round one of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
September 11, 2020
Mark Anderson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free. Anderson finished his round tied for 20th at 4 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a 286 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Mark Anderson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mark Anderson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Anderson had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Anderson hit an approach shot from 141 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 4 under for the round.
