Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Luke List in the first round at the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 10, 2020
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Luke List hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. List finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under, and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Luke List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Luke List to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, List's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
