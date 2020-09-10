-
Luke putts well but delivers a 6-over 78 first round in the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 10, 2020
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Luke Donald hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Donald finished his round in 84th at 6 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, Luke Donald's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Donald got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 5 over for the round.
Donald's tee shot went 261 yards to the fairway bunker and his approach went 94 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th. This moved Donald to 6 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Donald's 146 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 5 over for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Donald's tee shot went 175 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
