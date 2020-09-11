Lucas Glover hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 32nd at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Glover's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Glover had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Glover chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Glover's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Glover to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, Glover missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Glover to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.