Kyoung-Hoon Lee shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Safeway Open
-
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 10, 2020
Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 66th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 6 under; and Stewart Cink and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 4 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Lee chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.
