-
-
Kyle Stanley shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Safeway Open
-
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 10, 2020
Kyle Stanley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 23rd at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 240-yard par-3 second, Stanley missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Stanley to even for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Stanley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stanley had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Stanley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.