Kristoffer Ventura hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ventura finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Andy Zhang, Scott Harrington, Akshay Bhatia, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 436-yard par-4 first, Ventura reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Ventura at 1 under for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Ventura's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Ventura got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Ventura to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ventura had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ventura to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Ventura reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Ventura reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Ventura at 2 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Ventura's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Ventura chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Ventura hit his 253 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ventura to 3 under for the round.