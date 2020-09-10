-
-
Kristoffer Ventura shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Safeway Open
-
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 10, 2020
-
Highlights
Kristoffer Ventura reaches in two to set up birdie at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Kristoffer Ventura reaches the green in two, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
Kristoffer Ventura hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ventura finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Andy Zhang, Scott Harrington, Akshay Bhatia, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
At the 436-yard par-4 first, Ventura reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Ventura at 1 under for the round.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, Ventura's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Ventura got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Ventura to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ventura had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ventura to even for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Ventura reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.
At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Ventura reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Ventura at 2 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Ventura's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Ventura chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Ventura hit his 253 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ventura to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.