Kramer Hickok hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 115th at 1 over; Cameron Percy, Sam Burns, and Russell Knox are tied for 1st at 9 under; Bo Hoag is in 4th at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 5th at 7 under.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Hickok hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hickok hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Hickok had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to even for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hickok chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Hickok's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Hickok chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.