In his first round at the Safeway Open, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his round tied for 59th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Aphibarnrat's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Aphibarnrat hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Aphibarnrat chipped in his fourth shot from 24 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Aphibarnrat's 125 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Aphibarnrat hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Aphibarnrat to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Aphibarnrat had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Aphibarnrat hit his 88 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.