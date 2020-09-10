  • Kevin Tway shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Safeway Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Kevin Tway lands his 201-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the par-3 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Kevin Tway’s tee shot to 7 feet yields birdie at Safeway Open

    In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Kevin Tway lands his 201-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the par-3 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.