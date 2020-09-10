In his first round at the Safeway Open, Kevin Tway hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 23rd at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.

Tway got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Tway's 112 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Tway hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Tway had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Tway to 3 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Tway got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to 2 under for the round.