In his first round at the Safeway Open, Kevin Streelman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 96th at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bo Hoag, Pat Perez, and Brendan Steele are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Streelman's 135 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

Streelman got a double bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Streelman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Streelman to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Streelman had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Streelman got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Streelman to even for the round.