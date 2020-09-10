Kevin Chappell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 17th at 3 under Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 7 under, and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 6 under.

After a 341 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Chappell chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Chappell had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Chappell's 128 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Chappell to 4 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Chappell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 5 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Chappell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.