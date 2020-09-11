Kelly Kraft hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kraft finished his round tied for 129th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to even for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Kraft chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

At the 240-yard par-3 second, Kraft hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

Kraft hit his tee shot 271 yards to the fairway bunker on the 407-yard par-4 fourth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kraft to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kraft hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Kraft to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Kraft got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kraft to 2 over for the round.