Keegan Bradley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 20th at 4 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bo Hoag, Pat Perez, and Brendan Steele are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Bradley had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Bradley's 147 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Bradley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bradley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.