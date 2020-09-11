In his first round at the Safeway Open, K.J. Choi hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Choi finished his round tied for 127th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 12th, Choi's 119 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Choi chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Choi to even-par for the round.

Choi got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 1 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Choi hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Choi at 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Choi's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 1 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 2 over for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Choi hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Choi to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Choi had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Choi to 3 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Choi chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Choi missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Choi to 2 over for the round.