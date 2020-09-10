In his first round at the Safeway Open, Josh Teater hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Teater finished his round tied for 38th at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Stewart Cink is in 4th at 5 under.

At the 571-yard par-5 16th, Josh Teater got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Josh Teater to 2 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Teater chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 first, Teater chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Teater to 2 over for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Teater's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Teater's 157 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Teater chipped in his third shot from 50 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Teater to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Teater hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.