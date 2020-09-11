-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Joseph Bramlett hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 142nd at 3 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Bramlett's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Bramlett chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.
Bramlett got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, Bramlett hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.
After a 344 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Bramlett chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 over for the round.
