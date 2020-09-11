-
Jordan Spieth shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Jordan Spieth hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 116th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Spieth had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Spieth hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.
