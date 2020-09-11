In his first round at the Safeway Open, Joohyung Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 11th at 5 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy, Bo Hoag, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 14th, Kim's 165 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Kim hit his 96 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Kim had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Kim's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kim's 103 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.