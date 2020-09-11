-
Jonathan Byrd shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Safeway Open, Jonathan Byrd hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his round tied for 33rd at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bo Hoag, Pat Perez, and Brendan Steele are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a 238 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Byrd chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Byrd to even-par for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Byrd's 138 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Byrd had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Byrd's 133 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 4 under for the round.
After a 221 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Byrd chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.
