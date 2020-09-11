  • Johnson Wagner finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Safeway Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Johnson Wagner makes a 41-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Johnson Wagner sinks a 41-foot birdie on No. 3 in Round 1 at Safeway Open

    In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Johnson Wagner makes a 41-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.