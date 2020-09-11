In his first round at the Safeway Open, Johnson Wagner hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Wagner finished his round tied for 98th at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 9 under; Cameron Percy and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 12th, Wagner's 129 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Wagner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wagner to even-par for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Wagner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Wagner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Wagner at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wagner had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wagner to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Wagner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wagner to 4 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Wagner's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Wagner got a double bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Wagner to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Wagner got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wagner to even for the round.